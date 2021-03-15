- Advertisement -

High-Grade Family boss Samini has fired shots at his son Stonebwoy again on social media after he (Stonebwoy) asked that people accept that Nigerians are the ones holding the African continent down in terms of entertainment.

Stonebwoy made this comment after Nigerian acts Wizkid and Burna Boy went home yesterday with a Grammy award yesterday.

He posted; “With All Due Respect Let All other African Nations Give It Up For Nigeria Flag of Nigeria

For their Constant efforts in Holding the Mantle for Africa when it comes to entertainment On The Global Scene. Congrats for holding it down at the Grammys..

As for Ghana Flag of Ghana, smh I’ll be back..”

See screenshot below;

Few minutes after his post, Samini who has personal issues with his protegè Stonebwoy replied to the message stating that Nigerians are ahead because they don’t disrespect their legends citing 2Face Idibia as an example.

He also responded; “Flag of GhanaGhana will be ok if we begin to keep it Hundred points symbol with each other as artists my gee .it starts from being honest and calling a spade a spade. Do you think they disrespect Idibia like you disrespect Samini?? #yearoftruth. before you give extra fake fans to Nigeria #checkyourself faker”

See screenshot below;

Stonebwoy responded to him asking if Samini is now trying to start a beef with shim just after his recent beef with Shatta Wale.

Stonebwoy questioned: “No disrespect, You just finished a twitter beef with shatta is it my turn now?? We know each other personally I cannot do this with you on social media..”

Samini came back and also responded telling Stonebwoy not to throw dust in the eyes of people because he(Stonebwoy) knows exactly what he did to make them get to this stage.

“Smh Stonebwoy lol. You know you can’t throw dust in no one eyes my son. You know exactly where I’m coming from. Don’t trash GH in congratulating Nigeria because they don’t disrespect their legends like you do period …. a word to the wise ….” Samini’s response.

See screenshot below:

Samini went on to say, he had come from far with Stonebwoy but he sold him out during his clash with Shatta Wale months ago organised by Asaase Radio.

He continued and lashed out at Stonebwoy saying his is very disappointed with Stonebwoy.