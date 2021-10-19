type here...
Samini mocks Shatta Wale over his publicity stunt

By Qwame Benedict
Samini-Shatta-Wale
Highgrade family boss Emmanuel Andrew Samini known in the showbiz circles as Samini has taken a swipe at his colleague Shatta Wale following his stunt yesterday.

Shatta Wale and his team deceived the whole country that he has been shot at East Legon and receiving treatment at an unknown medical facility yesterday evening.

This viral news forced the Ghana Police to commence an investigation into the matter since after which they came out to state that all the people they have contacted disclosed that they are not aware of such incident.

Fast forward, it has now been established that the act from the SM camp was just a publicity stunt.

This has angered some people who are calling for the arrest of Shatta Wale.

Samini has also added his voice to the matter saying that Shatta Wale was trying to crack a joke but the current IGP isn’t laughing at this joke.

He posted: “Chirman @shattawalegh go crack expensive joke but the current #igp is not laffin ? … now the matter chop hot and gangsters are on the run ??? Accra is #burning ??? .. ok I stop I stop ??????????? Bandana ne gyimiiii di3 ooooo d333bida smh.”

See screenshot below:

Samini screenshot
Source:Ghpage

