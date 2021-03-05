type here...
GhPage Entertainment Samini is the reason I am who i am today- Kofi Kinaata
Entertainment

Samini is the reason I am who i am today- Kofi Kinaata

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Samini Kofi Kinaata
Samini Kofi Kinaata
- Advertisement -

Kofi Kinaata has expressed his gratitude to Samini for helping his musical career take off.

In an interview with Countryman Songo, the multiple award-winning Highlife and rap artist mentioned that Samini’s Highgrade Family helped propel him to the level he is today.

The musician born Martin King Arthur explained that it was Samini’s manager, Tony Pun who first discovered him.

He further mentioned that Tony later introduced him to Samini who took him under his wings and set the stage for his craft to be recognized and celebrated today.

Kinaata recounted that the Reggae-Dancehall artist would take him along to interviews and would let him open for him at shows.

He reckoned that without Samini and the Highgrade Family’s support he would have taken much more time to hit the limelight.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, March 5, 2021
Accra
mist
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
84 %
3.2mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News