Samini is the reason I am who i am today- Kofi Kinaata

- Advertisement -

Kofi Kinaata has expressed his gratitude to Samini for helping his musical career take off.

In an interview with Countryman Songo, the multiple award-winning Highlife and rap artist mentioned that Samini’s Highgrade Family helped propel him to the level he is today.

The musician born Martin King Arthur explained that it was Samini’s manager, Tony Pun who first discovered him.

He further mentioned that Tony later introduced him to Samini who took him under his wings and set the stage for his craft to be recognized and celebrated today.

Kinaata recounted that the Reggae-Dancehall artist would take him along to interviews and would let him open for him at shows.

He reckoned that without Samini and the Highgrade Family’s support he would have taken much more time to hit the limelight.