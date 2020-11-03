type here...
Entertainment

Samini & Sarkodie were paid GHC 500k to endorse Akufo-Addo – Sam George

By Mr. Tabernacle
Samini(L) Sam George(M) Sarkodie(R)
Sarkodie and Samini are the latest to endorse President Akufo-Addo’s second term bid with their music.

Their endorsement, accompanied by a song, has become the topic of discussion on both social and traditional media.

To Sarkodie, Nana Akufo-Addo needs four more to do more because he enjoys stable power and also his family enjoys, free SHS.

Samini, on the other hand, has also released “kpoyaka” to praise Akufo-Addo’s achievement across all sectors of the economy.

READ ALSO: Samini endorses Nana Addo as he releases new song for him

Despite this, Member of Parliament(MP) for Ningo-Prampram Sam Nartey George has alleged that Sarkodie, Samini and some celebrities who have started endorsing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were paid to do so.

According to him, these celebrities were paid GHS 500,000 each. Urging all not to fall or be influenced by their approval of the NPP party for another term in office.

“Don’t be swayed by any funny endorsements people. We may love their music and groove to it but we don’t trust their political choices especially when they are worth GH500,000” Sam George said.

Source:GHPAGE

