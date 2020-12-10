Samini speaks for the first time after Nana Addo was declared the winner of 2020 elections (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

High-Grade family boss Samini who endorsed NPP flagbearer Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo ahead of the 2020 elections has finally broken his silence.

The NPP flagbearer Nana Akuffo Addo has been declared the President-elect after the coalition by the Electoral Commission led by Madam Jean Mensah.

In a video sighted on Samini’s social media platforms, he thanked all the 12 presidential candidates for ensuring peace before, during and after the elections.

Samini used the opportunity to congratulate the president-elect, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo coming out as the winner.

Watch the video below:

Aside Samini is Praye Tiatia and Praye Tenten, Prince David Osei, Agya Koo, Matilda Asare, Sarkodie just to mention few.