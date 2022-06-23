- Advertisement -

Samini has expressed gratitude to all who urged him on his journey to becoming the President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

About a week ago, the reggae-dancehall musician announced he had picked forms to contest for the top position.

Samini was declared president-elect after the elections on Wednesday, June 22, after he and his running mate, Mabel Mensah, garnered 307 of the valid votes cast while his opponent, Theophilus Quartey obtained 212 of the votes.

In celebration of his victory, Samini has taken to Twitter to thank those who supported him and those who were against his ambition, claiming he didn’t stand a chance.

“Thanks to all who believed and encouraged me to go for the topmost… to my doubters I say a bigger thank you for making me see the need to prove you wrong,” he said in a tweet on Thursday, June 23.

Samini has received a ton of congratulatory messages from students, fans and some colleagues in the showbiz industry.

Reacting to Samini’s post on Twitter, rapper Okyeame Kwame indicated that he is impressed about his colleague’s decision to go back to school.

“Congratulations Slim guy. You are truly resilient. You told me ten years ago that you will go back to school. You didn’t just go, you became SRC Prez. Wow! True mentor.”