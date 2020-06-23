- Advertisement -

The Godfather of Stonebwoy, Samini has finally broken his silence on the unending beef between Stonebwoy and his former son, Kelvynboy.

In a long message shared on his social media handles, Samini called on his son and grandson to come together and make peace once and for all.

Samini advised Kelvinboy not to bit the fingers that fed him. However, he admitted when the fingers are choking you, you free yourself but you never bite.

The legendary musician spoke against the violence visited on Kelvynboy by guys believed to be Stonebwoy bodyguards.

Read the full message as shared on his social media handle below

I like BLACK and WHITE because it’s timeless. It speaks volumes in its absolute calmness. As we try to perfect the divinity of oneness, let no iota of negativity, though they will arise, distort the flow of GREATNESS. Great things have come but even greater things are yet to come. Take no delight in violence, rejoice not when your worse enemy is in crisis because life is one cycle, and what goes around comes around.

When one finger points at the bad guy the rest of the four points at the pointer … woe unto the pointer if he goes around the point in circles only to miss it. Hm .. oh what a joy it will be to see all family members in one harmony. @stonebwoyb is and will always be my family and that automatically makes @kelvynboymusic_ my blood. So put yourself in my shoes at this point in time and tell me what to do… I don’t condone disrespect to the elderly or pacesetters no matter the situation is because it’s one TRUTH to NEVER bite the finger that feeds you.

One may ask so what if the finger chokes you? Quickly free yourself but try not to bite because it’s a RULE to not bite it no matter what. YES, it’s difficult but once bitten….. long story short. Let’s come together one last time and have a sit down away from social media so you can amicably cut ties on a good and blessed note. Then and only then will we have some peace in this household. Mimma yi asu y3 ding kraaa dodo lol. Mabr3 ooo. Yoooo. As3m b3n kraaaa ni. Kelvin pls don’t say anything again. #Onegad you know how de ting go I beg say no more on this topic cus at the end of the day a son will always be a son… Let the music play. #akyesaaaaaaaaa #bhim #lailai ???.

Stonebwoy and Kelvynboy have not responded to the truce called by Samini yet. We will report when they react