Reggae and Dancehall artiste Emmanuel Andrew Samini known in the showbiz circle as Samini has threatened to expose his son Stonebwoy this week so people would know the truth.

The High-Grade Family boss has for sometime now not being in good terms with his former signee Stonebwoy.

According to Samini who spoke after he expressed his unhappiness before the Asaase Sound Clash between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy wondered why Stonebwoy would even accept such a challenge when he knew Shatta Wale was his(Samini) mate in the industry.

Fast forward, he gave his blessing for the clash tipping Stonebwoy to win our their rival Shatta Wale.

The 2021 Grammy Awards came off yesterday which saw Burna Boy and Wizkid win awards which made Stonebwoy go on social media to ask Africans to accept the fact that Nigerians are the forces holding the entertainment sector in Africa.

Samini responded to him saying the Nigerians are thriving because they respect their elders, he added that Stonebwoy has on countless times disrespected him but he has kept mute.

A tweep requested that he tells the whole world what Stonebwoy has done to him to deserve such attitude from him

After his comment, he had a little banter with Stonebwoy and finally posted on his Twitter page that he would come out this week and let the whole world know the truth about Stonebwoy.

According to Samini, this year is a year of truth so he would speak out in a live video for people to know who the Bhim Nation President is and how the fell out.

He shared: “If you insist…. you might want to check from your artist if he’s comfortable with your request… careful what you ask for. I just might go live this week to dead this issue and once and for all. #yearoftruth Folded handsFolded handsFolded hands #pibiliinaaspeaks”

See screenshot below: