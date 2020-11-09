- Advertisement -

Looks like the intention of High-Grade Family boss Samini to endorse President Nana Akufo Addo might have gotten more enemies for him than fans or followers.

We are in an election period and as such, some musicians would love to use this period to cash in on some political parties and politicians.

According to music executive, Ricky Tenneson Kotey, Dancehall artiste Samini went to the leaders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and demanded to endorse them ahead of the elections but they turned him down.

Speaking with Mzgee of TV3, Ricky Kotey went on to say Samini personally told the NDC that he was a member of the umbrella party hence they should open their doors so he does something for them.

He went on to say things didn’t work for him hence decided to contact the New Patriotic Party(NPP) who had a deal with him making him drop his now popular ‘Kpooyaka’ song which happens to be an endorsement to Nana Addo.

Samini after the release of the song has been constantly bashed on social media by netizens for doing what he had preached against some years ago.

The ‘My Own’ hitmaker prior to the 2016 election revealed that celebrities endorsing political parties are ending their careers since their supporters belong to different political parties.

Now here he is endorsing a political party ahead of an election. Does it mean he has accepted the fact that his career has gone done and the best way to end it all is by endorsing a political party?