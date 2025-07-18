type here...
Samira Bawumia & Rebecca Akufo Addo have not called to check on me- Hawa Koomson cries out

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian politician and a educationist, Hawa Koomson has shared that former first and second ladies; Rebecca Akufo Addo and Samira Bawumia have turned their back at her.

Following her assault during the Ablekuma North rerun election, Koomson claims she has been able to fish out the fake among the real people.

Speaking for the first time following the assault, Hawa Koomson said that some top-notch personalities took time off their busy schedules to visit her and wish her a speedy recovery.

However, many people, according to Hawa Koomson have shocked her, stating that had it not been for her fastness, she would have swallowed an unknown insect.

According to the former Member of Parliament, she is yet to receive a call from Samira Bawumia and Rebecca Akufo Addo.

She noted that she expected a speedy recovery from the duo, however, neither of them has reached out to her so far.

