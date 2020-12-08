Samira Bawumia’s brother representing the NDC floors NPP’s Yaw Buaben Asamoah at Adentan

- Advertisement -

Brother of the 2nd lady Samira Bawumia identified as Mohammed Adamu Ramadan who represented the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 elections has won power from the NPP’s Yaw Buaben Asamoa in Adentan.

Mohammed Adamu Ramadan who is the elder brother of Samira beat former gender minister Nana Oye Lithur during the NDC primaries for the area to prepare ahead of the elections.

He managed to poll 53,275 votes as against 41,691 votes by the incumbent while GUM candidate had 517 and 171 for the CPP respectively.

Director of Elections for the NDC Elvis Afriyie Ankrah confirmed this while addressing the media from the NDC head office said:

“Starting from Greater Accra, we’ve flipped Krowor. Flipped means this is a seat that was won by the NPP in 2016 and we’ve gotten [it]. So, we’ve flipped Krowor, we’ve flipped Ledzokuku, we’ve flipped La Dadekotopon, we’ve flipped Tema East, we’ve flipped Adentan, we’ve flipped Madina, we’ve flipped Ablekuma Central and then we’ve flipped Okaikwei North. This is Greater Accra, so, so far, 18 and counting. I’m focusing on the flipped ones”.