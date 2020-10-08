Sammy Awuku involved in a fatal accident

- Advertisement -

We have received exclusive reports that National Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku has been involved in an accident on the Ejisu-Konongo road in the Ashanti Region.

This was after he went to the region to train Party Organisers and Volunteers ahead of the 2020 elections and was heading to Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Reports available to Ghpage indicate that a tricycle crossed one of the vehicles in their convoy at Ejisu and the vehicle run into the one carrying the National Organiser.

The National Organiser’s vehicle then veered off the road and in the process got damaged but together with his driver, they escaped a near-fatal accident but with minor injuries.

See Photos;

Sammy Awuku accident