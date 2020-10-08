type here...
GhPage News Sammy Awuku involved in a fatal accident
News

Sammy Awuku involved in a fatal accident

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Sammy-Awuku--NPP
Sammy-Awuku--NPP
- Advertisement -

We have received exclusive reports that National Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku has been involved in an accident on the Ejisu-Konongo road in the Ashanti Region.

This was after he went to the region to train Party Organisers and Volunteers ahead of the 2020 elections and was heading to Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Reports available to Ghpage indicate that a tricycle crossed one of the vehicles in their convoy at Ejisu and the vehicle run into the one carrying the National Organiser.

The National Organiser’s vehicle then veered off the road and in the process got damaged but together with his driver, they escaped a near-fatal accident but with minor injuries.

See Photos;

Sammy Awuku accident
Sammy Awuku accident
Sammy-Awuku-accident
Sammy-Awuku-accident
Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, October 8, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
88 %
4.2mph
75 %
Thu
79 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
81 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News