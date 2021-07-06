type here...
Entertainment

Sammy Flex & Regina Van Helvet to host GMAUK21 XTRA diary

By Qwame Benedict
Ghanaian Radio and TV personalities Sammy Flex and Regina Van Helvert will be hosting this year’s GMAUK21 xtra.

The duo who will be working together for the first time are both fantastic with excellent skills with regards to hosting of events and presentations.

According to the organizers, GMAUK21 xtra will showcase the diary session, behind the scenes and nominees interviews amongst other fun activities which will prepare the road map for the awards night on the 9th of October in London at the plush Royal Regency Palace.

GMAUK21 Xtra is expected to feature musicians, key industry persons, and other top celebrities in Ghana and the UK.

As a foreign-based Ghanaian event, the diary also gives an opportunity to music lovers to have a real feel of efforts made by the organizers of the awards to market Ghanaian music in the Diaspora.

