Radio presenter and former manager for Tema-based rapper Sarkodie is currently having a fight with former Lynx Entertainment signee ASEM following his constant attack on Sarkodie.

Its no more a new thing to social media users that Asem has been attacking Sarkodie with the recent one coming after the release of his latest track with M.anifest titled Brown Paper Bag.

According to Asem M.anifest killed Sarkodie on his new song. Few hours ago, he retweeted a picture of M.anifesting asking why he decided to punish Sarkodie on the song.

Sammy Forson who seemed not to be too happy with the way Asem is behaving decided to advise the rapper to channel his attack into music since the world is not in a normal time due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

He posted: “On the real bro, with all due respect, you dey over-do this thing. The music space is big enough 4 everyone. U have ur legacy as Asem. Sark has built his. We ain’t in normal times & music can heal, encourage & preach change. 2 pac, Bob Marley did it. Sark is on it too & u can too bro.”

See screenshot below:

But Asem hit back at him insulting him and revealing Sammy Forson used to follow him around like a dog during his days and even wanted to manage him Asem but he turned him down.

He posted: “That bulu bulu radio presenter guy too say what ? You used to follow me around like a dog. When your girl cheated on you who did you call to cry to ? Tok b3l3 .You were begging to be my manager but i denied you that privilege and since then you turned into a hater. Follow follow”

See screenshot below:

Asem screenshot

Still raining insults on Sammy Forson, Asem revealed that he has on countless occasions given out money to Sammy Forson for free all in the name of love but he later started to hate on him.

He shared: “I gave you money several times I can’t even count , did a lot of favours for you out of love Sammy Tok B3l3 Forson. You were always a jealous brother.All the beautiful ladies that came around me you were envious. You pass my back and try to break me but they all came to tell me”

See screenshot below: