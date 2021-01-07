type here...
Sammy Gyamfi celebrates victory after Alban Bagbin’s election as Speaker of Parliament

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
The NPP is stupefied by the results from the elections for the Speaker of the next Parliament and suspect a mole among them.

Minister of Housing, Samuel Atta Akye, while addressing the media after the inauguration, mentioned that members of the party who voted for Alban Bagbin will be identified and the appropriate sanctioning will be meted out to them.

On the other hand, the NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, has described the results as a warranted victory for the NDC.

In a tweet, he thanked God for rewarding the party’s hard work and referred to Alban Bagbin’s election as Speaker as a blessing overdue.

His tweet was captioned, ”Our God is alive. Our hardwork was not in vain. Victory at last.”

Today’s news is flooded with the unrest that took place during the election of the Speaker of Parliament at the inauguration of the next parliament and many have condemned the unsavoury acts that went on.

Chaotic scenes from the inauguration have been seen in pictures and video all over social media.

