Sammy Gyamfi chops Serwaa Amihere- Afia Schwar alleges

Controversial taxi driver, Afia Schwar has gone berserk, stating that Sammy Gyamfi has a skeleton in his cupboard.

Speaking on a TikTok live flying across social media platforms, Afia Schwar stated that if anyone could get her arrested, it is not the politician.

“Everybody can arrest me, but not Sammy Gyamfi. Don’t be spewing nonsense like that. Who can arrest me? Sammy Gyamfi?” she said, questioning that “Can Sammy Gyamfi even arrest my dog?”

The once-upon-a-time media personality has labeled Sammy Gyamfi a chronic womanizer, stating that the politician changes women like he does his underwear.

READ ALSO: I am not pregnant- Oheneni Adazoa

In buttressing her assertion, Afia Schwar alleged that Sammy Gyamfi and media personality, Serwaa Amihere have been in an amorous relationship for a long time.

Afia noted that to the best of her knowledge, Sammy Gyamfi has been chopping Serwaa Amihere, stating that she does not know if the duo is still in an amorous relationship.

“Defamation of character is not a criminal case. So if someone says you have tarnished their image so they are sending you to court, that case does lead to imprisonment. Stop the foolishness. I don’t like having a conversation with stupid people. If you come here and you do not know something keep your mouth shut. Sammy Gyamfi will arrest me because of what? He has slept with Serwaa Amihere and has been dating her for a long time”, she said.

She asked Sammy Gyamfi to refute the claims and face her wrath, threatening that she has some evidence to buttress her claims.

Afia threatened, “He should come and defend himself and I will bring my evidence out”.