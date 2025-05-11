type here...
Entertainment

Sammy Gyamfi has won my heart but I need more money- Nana Agradaa

By Mzta Churchill

Powerful woman of God, Nana Agradaa has said that politician, Sammy Gyamfi has won her heart.

Evangelist Tupac made the disclosure when she was speaking to her church members earlier today, May 11.

READ ALSO: All that I know is I met a man who changed my life- Nana Agradaa sings in church

According to the woman of God, if someone had told her Sammy Gyamfi or any NDC member could be kind towards her, she wouldn’t have believed it.

According to her, before the December 7 general election, she had denigrated the flagberar of the NDC, but sadly for her, he won regardless.

She however disclosed that Sammy Gyamfi should get her more of what she gave her so that he could win her heart more.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

All that I know is I met a man who changed my life- Nana Agradaa sings in church

I am sorry- Sammy Gyamfi apologizes for giving Nana Agradaa money

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Sunday, May 11, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Ghanaians slam Adom FM

Adom FM presenter and lady moaning

Husband catches MD in the hotel room with his wife

James Nganga

TGMA26: Full List Of Winners

Final year nursing student dies inside her boyfriend’s room

Gifty and Edmond

Don’t tell me this is the guy I was crushing on- Ghanaians cry after seeing Kofi Mole looking sick

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways