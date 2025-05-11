Sammy Gyamfi has won my heart but I need more money- Nana Agradaa

Powerful woman of God, Nana Agradaa has said that politician, Sammy Gyamfi has won her heart.

Evangelist Tupac made the disclosure when she was speaking to her church members earlier today, May 11.

According to the woman of God, if someone had told her Sammy Gyamfi or any NDC member could be kind towards her, she wouldn’t have believed it.

According to her, before the December 7 general election, she had denigrated the flagberar of the NDC, but sadly for her, he won regardless.

She however disclosed that Sammy Gyamfi should get her more of what she gave her so that he could win her heart more.