Sammy Gyamfi’s iphone 11 pro reportedly ‘stolen’ at NDC’s press briefing

The iPhone 11 pro max of NDC’s National Communicator, Sammy Gyamfi allegedly has been stolen at a press briefing.

The National Democratic Congress yesterday organized a press conference in the afternoon to address the EC’s declaration of the 2020 presidential elections.

Since the Electoral Commission’s announcement of the winner of the polls, the NDC has come out holding random media conferences to reject it.

At its 7th media meeting, something unusual happened that almost brought the event to a ruin. Sammy Gyamfi’s phone was stolen by some of the members present.

This news was broken by a Facebook user by name Hi Sense Long. He wrote this post on social media; “Breaking News; Sammy Gyamfi’s phone has been stolen live from the NDC’s press conference podium”.