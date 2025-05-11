Sammy Gyamfi is not my class- Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa, aka Evangelist Tupac, spoke about her encounter with NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi yesterday, May 10.

The woman of God went live to address matters arising following her encounter with the politician.

Speaking in the self-recorded video, Evangelist Tupac stated that things are not the same as Ghanaians are taking them.

According to her, Sammy Gyamfi is someone she hardly knows. She reveals that she has not spoken to him before and does not have his number.

She went on to add that, there is nothing going on between herself and Sammy Gyamfi, stating that Sammy Gyamfi is in a higher class than she