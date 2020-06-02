- Advertisement -

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Director of the opposition NDC, is trending on Twitter after making a mockery of the death of George Floyd in an attempt to share his opinion on the new voter’s register.

Sammy Gyamfi has found himself in hot waters as he currently being dragged on Twitter for disrespecting the death of George Floyd that has burst out several campaigns both online and offline to fight for Black Lives.

NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi in an effort to undermine the EC and the ruling NPP ie prove to Ghanaians the conspiracy between the NPP and the EC in an endeavour to choke voters in Ghana with the initiation of a new voter register shared a cartoon portraying how Floyd was sadly killed.

His cartoon after he shared has since been condemned by reasonable and deep-thinking Ghanaians on Twitter.

One may ask who is this George Floyd?

George Floyd is an African-American man who died in Powderhorn, a neighbourhood south of downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota On May 25, 2020.

Mr Floyd was in handcuff and lying face down on a city street during his arrest for allegedly issuing a dud check of $20 at a deli.

Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, pinned him down with his knee on the neck of Floyd. He kept his knee there for more than 8 minutes.

Other officers at the scene included Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas K. Lane who were participating in Floyd’s arrest.

A video of the incident captured by an onlooker and posted online sparked protests in major cities across the United States and even beyond its borders to Europe.