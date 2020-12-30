Sammy Gyamfi and others files election petition to the Supreme Court

- Advertisement -

The NDC, led by party officials including Sammy Gyamfi, has filed a petition with the Supreme Court over the 2020 elections.

The Communications Officer of the party with a host of other party members tripping to the Supreme court to present their petition.

After weeks of protests across the country, the NDC has finally filed a petition to the court over alleged irregularities and fraud in both the parliamentary and presidential election results.

Meanwhile, the NDC’s legal team will be led by private legal practitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata and Tony Lithur is identified as part of the party’s legal team.

The NDC has also announced the following individuals as spokespersons while the trial is ongoing.

1. Hon. Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong Esq. – Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice.

2. Hon. Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine Esq.- MP for Bolgatanga East and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

3. Dr. Abdul Baasit Aziz Bamba Esq. – Member of NDC Legal Team

4. Hon. Alex Segbefia Esq.- Director of International Relations, NDC

5. Abraham Amaliba Esq. – Director Legal, NDC

6. Sammy Gyamfi Esq.- National Communications Officer, NDC

7. Kakra Essamuah Esq.- NDC Communications Director

8. Joyce Bawa Mogtari Esq. – Special Aide and Spokesperson of HE John Dramani Mahama

9. Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe Esq. – Member of NDC legal team

Nonetheless, the party’s flag bearer, John Mahama, has affirmed that protests will still continue as they look to overturn the EC’s results.