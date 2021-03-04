Sammy Gyamfi slams Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka after approval of ministerial nominees

- Advertisement -

Sammy Gyamfi has slammed the leadership of the NDC caucus in Parliament for their approval of some nominees for ministerial positions.

In a long post on Facebook, the Communications Director of the NDC described the approval as a betrayal to the party.

He vented his anger at the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak and even the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

“They brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest. The shame they have brought on the party will forever hang like an albatross around their necks,”part of a post read.

He insisted that their betrayal portrayed by the outcome of the debate will only push people like him to continue to fight for the party’s interest and not for their personal gain.

“Rather, let it strengthen us to fight for this party. We all have an equal stake in this party. They are few, we are many. Some have sold their conscience but ours is intact. And we, can work together to rebuild the party from the ashes of 3rd March 2021, which I call “Black Wednesday”- Our day of self-inflicted shame,” he stated.

Again, Sammy Gyamfi mentioned that he was in favour of calls for changes in the leadership of the NDC in Parliament.

He opined that the leadership of the NDC caucus have lost their moral authority to lead and are not fit to sit on the front bench of the NDC side of the House.

Sammy Gyamfi’s comments come in the wake of thirteen of the ministerial nominees of President Nana Akufo-Addo being approved by Parliament.

Three of the approvals; Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, minister-designate for Information; Hawa Koomson, minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture and Owusu Afriyie Akoto, minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, were done via secret vote because of a lack of consensus.

Furthermore, Mavis Hawa Kooomson got approved by 161 YES votes to 104 NO votes, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah got approved by 155 YES votes to 110 NO votes and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto got approved by 143 YES votes to 121 NO votes.

Members of the NDC opposed their approval and expressed reservations with other nominees and are upset that their MPs backed some of the nominees deemed controversial.