Sammy Gyamfi sues Afia Schwar 10 million Ghana cedis

The acting managing director of the precious minerals marketing company, Sammy Gyamfi has taken a legal action action against controversial taxi driver, Afia Schwar.

The lawsuit came after Afia Schwar denigrated Sammy Gyamfi, alleging that the top NDC member is a chronic womanizer.

In a series of videos, Afia Schwar made wild allegations against Sammy Gyamfi, In some videos too, she also used unprintable words on the politician.

The last video that triggered Sammy Gyamfi to take legal action against Afia Schwar was the video where Afia alleged that Sammy Gyamfi has been buying expensive cars for some East Legon ladies he sleeps with.

In his reaction, Sammy Gyamfi decided to rush to the court for the right thing to be done.

It is reported that Sammy Gyamfi has sued Afia Schwar 10 million Ghana Cedis for tarnishing his image.