- Advertisement -

Sammy Gyamfi has become the talk of the town, this time not for political reasons. The NDC’s National Communications Director is off the market. He has married.

The private traditional wedding ceremony was hosted inside Chain Homes in Accra on 21st December 2022.

Short videos and pictures that have since gone rife on the internet from the traditional wedding ceremony capturing dignitaries such as ex-president John Mahama Aseidu Nketiah and other NDC bigwigs in attendance.

Read Also: Sammy Gyamfi marries in a private wedding ceremony

Videos from his wedding reception have also landed on the internet and as usual, a majority of ladies are drooling over them.

Old and new photos of the bride have surfaced online. Irene Gyamfi is heavily endowed. There has been a conversation about the physique of Mrs Gyamfi.

A new report that is also currently making waves on the internet suggests that Irene is the ex-girlfriend of young Ghanaian business mogul named Kojo Jones.

According to a gossip monger who stormed the DM of notorious Snapchat blogger SelTheBomb, Kojo Jones dumped Irene for his current wife Racheal.

READ ALSO: Who is Mrs Irene Gyamfi? – Unseen photos of Sammy Gyamfi’s curvaceous wife

Apparently, Irene was dating Sammy Gyamfi back in KNUST but she later dumped him for Kojo Jones for unknown reasons.

Unfortunately, Kojo Jones served her a hot breakfast which broke her soul for years until reuniting with Sammy Gyamfi for the second time.

At the moment, this information isn’t verified but we are digging deep to find more about this fresh rumour.