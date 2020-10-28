- Advertisement -

The all new exciting season of the most watched TV show aired on Media General’s TV3, Date Rush is about to commence.

Date Rush from TV3 is a program designed to give single guys and ladies the opportunity to meet and choose a lady of their choice for a date.

A guy at a time gets the opportunity to interact with 10 ladies and if lucky, walks home with one of his choices. This new new epoch comes with a different flavour.

This years’ edition has started on some positive exciting note as one of it’s contestants auditioning to be shortlisted on the show is already known.

In a footage circulating on social media, Sammy, the KNUST guy who got dumped by a certain Nana Ama also from the same institution for cheating auditions for Date Rush.

Somewhere last year, Sammy was trending after a video of him crying and begging his girlfriend Nana Ama to forgive him surfaced on social media.

It came out that Sammy went for a blow job from another lady and he got caught by his girlfriend hence their break up.

Maybe, he has tinkered his broken heart and wants to secure a slot on the programme to show the world he’s now a full grown man who can take any girl on a date.

See a photo of him at the audition centre;