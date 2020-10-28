type here...
Entertainment

Sammy, the KNUST guy who got dumped by Nana Ama auditions for Date Rush

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Sammy KNUST for Date Rush
Sammy KNUST for Date Rush
The all new exciting season of the most watched TV show aired on Media General’s TV3, Date Rush is about to commence.

Date Rush from TV3 is a program designed to give single guys and ladies the opportunity to meet and choose a lady of their choice for a date.

A guy at a time gets the opportunity to interact with 10 ladies and if lucky, walks home with one of his choices. This new new epoch comes with a different flavour.

This years’ edition has started on some positive exciting note as one of it’s contestants auditioning to be shortlisted on the show is already known.

In a footage circulating on social media, Sammy, the KNUST guy who got dumped by a certain Nana Ama also from the same institution for cheating auditions for Date Rush.

Somewhere last year, Sammy was trending after a video of him crying and begging his girlfriend Nana Ama to forgive him surfaced on social media.

It came out that Sammy went for a blow job from another lady and he got caught by his girlfriend hence their break up.

Maybe, he has tinkered his broken heart and wants to secure a slot on the programme to show the world he’s now a full grown man who can take any girl on a date.

See a photo of him at the audition centre;

Sammy KNUST
Sammy KNUST

Source:GHPAGE

