type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSammy Lazio releases a song to motivate the youth; tells them never...
Entertainment

Sammy Lazio releases a song to motivate the youth; tells them never to give up regardless

By Mr. Tabernacle
Sammy-Lazio
Sammy-Lazio
- Advertisement -

Corporal Samuel Nartey, a Ghanaian police officer turned musician, concerned about the growing frustrations of the youth across the country has penned down a thought-provoking song that is already making waves.

Corporal Samuel Nartey popular in showbiz as Sammy Lazio titled the song ‘Tomorrow’.

The song seeks to encourage the youth in the country to strive hard regardless and look forward to a better tomorrow.

Lazio is of the view that bad situations are only but for today, tomorrow holds something brighter.

The musical work of art titled Tomorrow is already available on 31 different platforms. Check out the song below.

You’ll love it. Big ups, Policeman Sammy Lazio. Ghana appreciates you.

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, July 6, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    83 %
    4.2mph
    20 %
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News