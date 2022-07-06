Sammy Lazio releases a song to motivate the youth; tells them never to give up regardless

- Advertisement -

Corporal Samuel Nartey, a Ghanaian police officer turned musician, concerned about the growing frustrations of the youth across the country has penned down a thought-provoking song that is already making waves.

Corporal Samuel Nartey popular in showbiz as Sammy Lazio titled the song ‘Tomorrow’.

The song seeks to encourage the youth in the country to strive hard regardless and look forward to a better tomorrow.

Lazio is of the view that bad situations are only but for today, tomorrow holds something brighter.

The musical work of art titled Tomorrow is already available on 31 different platforms. Check out the song below.

You’ll love it. Big ups, Policeman Sammy Lazio. Ghana appreciates you.