“Samson & Delilah” – Lady bravely cuts off her boyfriend’s dreadlocks while he was asleep (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
We are witnessing Samson and Delilah in the 21st century. A lady has gone viral on the internet after shaving off her boyfriend’s dreadlocks.

According to this lady, she was very afraid at first but she later mustered the courage to be modern-day Delilah.

In the video, the guy appeared very angry at first but he later put on a gentle smile because the harm had already been done.

Guys in dreadlocks who have come across this video have blasted the lady and additionally stated that the lady wouldn’t have gone scot-free if she tried that with them.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Monday, February 28, 2022
