Veteran Kumawood actor Samuel Manu, popularly known as Agya Manu, has finally been laid to rest following his passing on early last month.

The final funeral rites of the actor took place over the weekend at the Arts Centre in Accra on Saturday, August 21, 2021, with many industry colleagues in attendance.

At the funeral ceremony, Mr Manu was laid in state in a royal attire, while standing as though he was in motion.

He was then made to rest in a brown coffin shaped like a cannon digital camera which had his photos plastered on the sides to depict how the actor lived his life through the lenses and bringing joy to many homes with his movies.

His colleagues who thronged the venue did not only offer their condolence but gave a stunning performance to pay their final respect and bid him goodbye

Notable among the names present were Lilwin, Oboy Siki, Christiana Awuni, Auntie B, Akyere Bruwaa, Agya Koo, Bill Asamoah, Sunsum Ahoufe, Matilda Asare, Regina Bondzie among others.

Mr Manu passed on to glory on July 15 after battling a brief illness. He was 50.

He is survived by five children and grandchildren.

May his soul Rest in Peace.