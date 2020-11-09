type here...
Samuel Eto’o hospitalized after being involved in a car accident

Gideon Osei-Agyare
Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Samuel Eto'o car accident
Samuel Eto'o car accident
Barcelona legend Samuel Eto’o has reportedly been involved in a grim accident in Cameroon and is currently in stable condition after going through a series of checks.

The retired footballer is said to have been returning from a wedding ceremony when his SUV collided with a bus on Sunday morning.

Cameroonian journalist Martin Camus in a tweet shared a picture of Eto’s damaged vehicle captioned, “The crushed car Samuel Eto’o was in. I can confirm that he is fine, we spoke again. Doctors taking care of additional examinations.”

The pictures show Eto’s car smashed and torn apart from the front after the unfortunate incident.

Samuel Eto'o car
Samuel Eto’o car
Eto'o accident
Eto’o accident

France Football also reported that further tests would be run on the footballer to ensure he was safe.

Samuel Eto who retired last year has had a long illustrious career winning various individual and team awards for club and country.

Sporting the kits of some of the best clubs in Europe including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Chelsea, the Cameroonian’s name will forever be remembered among soccer fans.

He has won multiple league titles across the clubs he’s played for and boasts of three Champions League trophies.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Eto’o is the all-time highest top scorer for his country scoring 49 times in 97 appearances, an Olympic gold medallist and a two-time African Cup champion in 2000 and in 2002.

Source:GHPAGE

