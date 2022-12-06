- Advertisement -

Samuel Eto’o has issued an apology after a video appearing to show the football legend involved in an altercation with a fan went viral on Tuesday morning.

The incident was recorded outside Stadium 974 shortly after Brazil’s 4-1 victory over South Korea in the World Cup on Monday night.

The footage appears to show Eto’o kneeing the supporter – now identified as an Algerian YouTuber – in the face and knocking him to the ground.

Eto’o was quickly asked what had happened by reporters, but he was ‘out of his mind’ and was quickly led away by security.

The former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker has now released a statement apologising for the incident.

“On last 5 December, after the Brazil-South Korea match, I had a violent altercation with a person who was probably an Algerian supporter,” the statement began. “I would like to apologise for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality. I apologise to the public for this unfortunate incident,” Eto’o said in a statement.

“I pledge to continue to resist the relentless provocation and daily harassment of some Algerian supporters. Indeed, since the Cameroon-Algeria match on 29 March in Blida, I have been the target of insults and allegations of cheating without any evidence.

“During this World Cup, Cameroonian fans have been harassed and pestered by Algerians on the same subject. I would like to mention that the scenario of Algeria’s defeat was cruel but perfectly in line with the rules and ethics of our sport.

“All the appeals made by the Algerian Football Federation to the competent jurisdictions have been rejected. I therefore call on the Algerian authorities and Federation to take their responsibilities to put an end to this unhealthy climate before a more serious tragedy occurs.

“To Fennecs’ fans, I wish that they find peace and manage to overcome the disappointment of a painful defeat, now behind us.”

The Algerian football association launched a complaint about the performance of the referees during 2-1 second-leg World Cup play-off defeat to Cameroon in March.

The Indomitable Lions scored in the last kick off the game to send the North Africans crashing out of World Cup contention. Algeria had won the first leg of the play-off 1-0, but lost on away goals when Cameroon came back to win the second leg 2-1.