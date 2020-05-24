Kumawood actor Samuel Ofori has been accused by his ex-lover in Germany for sleeping and duping ladies under the pretence of having a serious relationship with them.

A lady based in Germany has dropped audio narrating how the popular actor has been sleeping with ladies in different countries to amass his wealth.

In the audio, the lady revealed that she housed the actor in Germany when he came for a visit and it generated into a relationship.

She continued that in the course of their dating, she got to know that Samuel was married but that didn’t deter her from continuing their relationship.

She went on to say that the actor used their relationship to make money which he later sends to his wife to enjoy.

The jilted ex further stated that in one of their conversation, Samuel Ofori confirmed that as a man he needs to have ladies in all countries.

She went on to say that after all this and the things they have done together he still goes around to talk bad about ladies he has slept with.

Watch the video below:

She took some time out to rain insults on the wife of the actor describing her as a fool for coming out to insult them when she is supposed to reprimand him (Samuel) for his actions.