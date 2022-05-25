- Advertisement -

The first wife of Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lil Win, has dropped a bombshell on how Sandra Sarfo Ababio caused her marriage to the Kumawood actor to collapse.

Patricia Afriyie was in the news recently after a Ghanaian lady based in Spain called Florence Anin widely asserted that she had gone mad due to the abuse of drugs.

In an interview with GHPage, she however negated Florence’s claims. Patricia subsequently rained heavy insults on her in a self-recorded video shared online.

Just when we thought the dust on Lil Win’s marital issues had settled, his ex-wife has yet again opened a can of worms and accused actress Sandra Ababio of being a homewrecker.

In a fresh interview sighted by GHPage, Patricia confirmed that Lil Win and Sandra were indeed romantically involved as speculated while she and the actor were still married.

According to Patricia, she did not believe the rumours until she saw naked pictures of Sandra on Lil Win’s phone.

She said Lil Win’s affair with Sandra forced him to turn cold on her as he occasionally abused her and labelled her as a low-class lady.

Pat dared Sandra to come out and swear with eggs and a deity that nothing happened between her and Lil Win.

Exactly a year ago, Sandra Ababio denied ever having any romantic relationship with Lil Win during an interview on Neat FM.

She insisted that the accusations did not carry any truth because she is in a committed relationship with someone she does not flaunt on social media. (Click HERE to watch the video)

Lil Win on the other hand corroborated Sandra’s statement. In an interview in November 2021, he also downplayed his alleged romantic relationship with the beautiful actress.

This is what he had to say: “Sandra Ababio has never been my girlfriend but just a friend. I have never had anything to do with her as people are saying.

“All that people are saying about us are just mere speculations with no facts because since they always see together in locations and other places, they think we are lovers

“Those who are saying I’m bonking and dating Sandra Ababio do the because I introduced her to Kumawood and can also introduce others to the industry.“