Kumawood actress Sandra Ababio’s latest tattoo has ignited debate online, with fans arguing over what they say is a poorly executed ink job.

In a photo posted to Instagram Tuesday, Sandra flaunted her skin with her new tattoo to showcase the design which sits on the back of her arm.

The abstract tattoo slapped on her am looked ostensibly huge as well as appeared to be badly done by the artiste.

The design has got people wondering why Sandra Ababio got such a poorly done tattoo with critics suggesting that her arm looks rotten.

Others disagreed as they expressed their admiration for the tattoo.