type here...
GhPageEntertainmentSandra Ababio under fire over 'rotten' tattoo
Entertainment

Sandra Ababio under fire over ‘rotten’ tattoo

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress Sandra Ababio’s latest tattoo has ignited debate online, with fans arguing over what they say is a poorly executed ink job.

In a photo posted to Instagram Tuesday, Sandra flaunted her skin with her new tattoo to showcase the design which sits on the back of her arm.

The abstract tattoo slapped on her am looked ostensibly huge as well as appeared to be badly done by the artiste.

The design has got people wondering why Sandra Ababio got such a poorly done tattoo with critics suggesting that her arm looks rotten.

Others disagreed as they expressed their admiration for the tattoo.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, May 29, 2021
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
3.2mph
20 %
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News