- Advertisement -

Popular comic actor turned footballer Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win has finally given full details on his alleged romantic relationship with actress Sandra Ababio.

According to the actor, there was nothing between himself and Sandra as it has been rumoured on various news portals in the country some time ago.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ike De Unpredictable, he revealed that he has heard a lot of people talking about his relationship with the actress but he wants to clarify that they never dated.

Lil Win who now plays for New Edubiase FC stated that they were just mere friends with no strings attached.

“Sandra Ababio has never been my girlfriend but just a friend. I have never had anything to do with her as people are saying,” he said

I decided to bring Sandra to Kumawood and introduce her to Ghana and the whole world because she was good when I met her. We have been friends for so many years.

All that people are saying about us are just mere speculations with no facts because since they always see together in locations and other places, they think we are lovers

Sometimes I get tired of these issues because it is becoming too much. People will just spread false information about you without any facts.

Those who are saying I’m bonking and dating Sandra Ababio do the because I introduced her to Kumawood and can also introduce others to the industry.