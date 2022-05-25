- Advertisement -

The estranged wife of Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, aka Lil Win, says she’s delighted by the news of his second marriage to his American-based baby mama, Maame Serwaa.

According to Patricia Afriyie, she is genuinely happy for Lil Win’s new wife and holds no grudges against her because she has not offended her in any way.

In a new video sighted by GHPage, stated emphatically that actress Sandra Ababio is rather the enemy she disgusts wrecking her beautiful marriage with Lil Win.

Pat labelled Sandra as a witch for allegedly snatching her husband with her beauty and body, but said she’s glad that she was dumped in the end.

Patricia confirmed that Sandra and Lil Win was having an affair while they were still married but she did not believe the rumours until she saw naked pictures of Sandra on Lil Win’s phone that she had sent to him via WhatsApp.

She then challenged Sandra to come out and swear with eggs and a deity that nothing happened between her and Lil Win.

This development comes amid reports Pat had run mad due to the abuse of hard drugs, a claim she refuted in an interview with GHPage.

She directed her fury at a lady Spanish-based Ghanaian lady who peddled the rumours on social media.

In her response, Patricia rained all manner of insults on Patricia and also revealed that she’s in no way related to her as claimed.

Lil Win is not new to controversies and this whole brouhaha will certainly not be the last about him.

Sandra Ababio is yet to respond to the wild allegations of her affair with Lil Win which they have both denied in the past.