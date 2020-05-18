- Advertisement -

Beautiful Ghanaian lawyer, TV host and entrepreneur Sandra Ankobiah famed for brilliance and attractiveness is celebrating her 37th birthday today.

As part of her birthday celebration, she took to social media precisely on Instagram to share beautiful photos of herself giving thanks to the Most-High God for a day like this.

Sandra Ankobiah amid the birthday celebration, again released a video of her sexy butt twerking wild to tease her fans and it’s just crazy. Pleasure!.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

As usual friends and partners took to their social media(being the possible way amid COVID-19) to wish her good life and prosperity as she marks her birthday.

SEE BEAUTIFUL BIRTHDAY PHOTOS OF LAWYER SANDRA ANKOBIAH:

Happy Birthday Lawyer! Enjoy your moment.