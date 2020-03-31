Known for her beauty and exceptional intelligence, Lawyer Sandra Ankobiah shocker her fans when she miraculously grew some amazing backside and super sexy body shape in 2019.

Sandra Ankobiah has always insisted that what her fans and the rest of Ghanaians see are all-natural.

Sandra Ankobiah claims she grew the amazing booty and sexy shape through exercise and eating right.

Although many people have accused her of going under the knife to achieve the perfection she now carries, we have no choice to but go by her claims.

Well, to prove she is the sexiest celebrity in Ghana with the cutest booty, Sandra Ankobiah has just dropped a wild video online which has got Ghanaians talking.

The video has her flaunting her goodies in a video And social media can’t keep calm. Sharing the photo with her fans, Sandra Ankobiah captioned: “My First TikTok ?? follow me”

Watch the video below

Damn! PayDay is missing things ?