Entertainment

Sandra of DateRush busted as her pre-wedding photos drop

By Armani Brooklyn
Yesterday’s edition f TV3’s Date Rush program was very exciting with reference to the drama and spice Sandra brought to the show.

Sandra turned down the date of all the male contestants who showed interest in her and were willing to make things official with her.

Well, just this morning, a new flyer that has been spotted on the local digital space is her supposed wedding invitation card that reads boldly reads “SAVE THE DATE.”

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the program was recorded in December and was shown yesterday so Sandra is not at fault.

And perhaps, she knew she was in a serious relationship reason she turned down the date of all the guys.

Others have also suggested that she used the DATE RUSH platform to promote herself as a musician.

At the moment, we can’t tell if Sandra getting married or promoting her new music video that will be premiered on 1st July 2022.

Amidst the brouhaha, Sandra has dropped a disclaimer to dissociate herself from any impending wedding.

According to here, the trending flyer is to promote her new song fearing another male gospel artiste Paa Kofi Hendrix.

We hope we don’t wake up to see her wedding pictures because everything is possible under the sun.

