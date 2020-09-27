Sandra Ababio accused of snatching a Ghanaian lady based in the US’ husband

Kumawood actress Sandra Ababio who also happens to be the girlfriend of comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win has been accused of snatching the husband of a UK based Ghanaian lady.

This was revealed by the faceless Instagram blogger who explained that the US lady who is on the verge of losing her husband sent a DM narrating the whole incident.

According to the post, the lady revealed that the Sandra Ababio has been throwing herself on her husband for sometime now.

She explained that Sandra has managed to get an invitation to the United States kind coutersy her husband and even after arriving in the United States she continues to still spend time with her husband.

She went on to alleged that she even found Sandra’s passport in her husband’s bag but the birthday in the passport was different from the one known to the public promising to send evidence to the Instagram blogger.

She sent; ”Hi Blogger I have some information about Sandra sarfo ababio, she has been messing with my husband for a while, and he has used my hubby to get an invitation to come to the u.s, currently she is here in the states and still messing with him. I saw her passport in my hubby’s bag, apparently she just celebrated her birthday and she has a different birthday in her passport, these r her passport, if u need more info will send it to u.”

See screenshot of the post below:

Well, per what we know, this is not the first time Sandra Ababio has been linked to trying to destroy someone’s marriage or destroying it completly.

Sandra who used to be the girlfriend of musician Guru ditched him for Lil Win after the rapper started hanging out with the Kumawood actor.

This act from Sandra did not only destroy Guru’s friendship with Lil Win but alsos destroyed Lil Win’s marriage to his long time girlfriend and the mother of his kids.

Sandra is yet to comment officially on this new development and allegation levelled against her by this US-based Ghanaian lady who is losing her husband.