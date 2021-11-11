- Advertisement -

A rare photo of a sanitary pad purportedly made exclusively for men has stirred mixed reactions online after surfacing on social media.

Sanitary pads are most commonly known to be designed for women to absorb discharges and menstrual fluid during menstruation. Some sanitary pads are disposable and are meant for single use only.

A debate has however generated from the sighting of the new pads supposedly designed for men, with many questioning its real purpose.

Some believe it’s equally meant to absorb discharges and urine droplets from the male organ that stain their briefs.

Netizens have shared varied views on the development and we guess you might join in the conversation soon when you come across the thread.

Check out the pad below