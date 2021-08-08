- Advertisement -

Constable Sarah Adjei, a policewoman of the Quarter Master Stores at Nkawkaw Divisional Police Headquarters has committed suicide.

Constable Sarah Adjei was found dead in a hotel room on Saturday 7th August 2021. Sarah Adjei booked and logged in at the Misiho Hotel located at Akwasiho.

According to the manager of the hotel in a report to the police, he went to check up on the guests around 7 pm on Sunday and to his shock, he found the policewoman dead in a prone position on the floor.

Constable Sarah Adjei also had blood oozing from the nostrils. She also had a swollen right cheek.

A search in her bag revealed a suicide note she left behind blaming one Mr. Timothy Dampare as the reason for her death.

She explained she told the man she owed some people and the man promised to pay off. But after a week he still refused to pay so he should be blamed for her death.

The suicide note reads:

“Dear Mr. Timothy Dampare, I told you that I owed people money and you decided to help me, and you have been with me in my house for one week now and you have refused to help me, so if anything happens you have caused it Mr. Timothy Dampare. Thank you 0249134983?.

The police are still investigating the incident.