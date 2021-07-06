- Advertisement -

Rapper Sarkodie has once again found himself in the news this time around not turning a burial service into a mini concert but rather acquiring one of the expensive cars on the continent.

Sarkodie has been spotted in a 2019 Rolls Royce MRSP convertible which costs a whopping $346,300.

The Sarkcess music CEO can be seen rocking a plain white top, black Jeans and an all-white Nike Force 1 whiles sitting comfortably in his blue & White monster machine.

Whiles staunch supporters of the Sarknation are wildly jubilating on the internet over their idol new purchase, some others are of the view that the car is for a video shoot and not for King Sark as widely been speculated.

See the photo below: