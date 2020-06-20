Sarkodie-advises-fans-who-are-weighing-his-bars-against-M.anifest-on-‘Brown-Paper-Bag

- Advertisement -

The recent release of Sarkodie and M.anifest’s ‘Brown paper bag’ song is already making waves with the fans reacting to lyrics of the two rap stars of Ghana.

Exactly as anticipated, music enthusiasts decided to put the bars of Sarkodie and M.anifest on the lyrical beam balance to weigh and decide which one of the top rappers gave a lot of punchlines on their new single titled “Brown Paper Bag“.

Also read: I’m the most insulted celebrity in Ghana -Sarkodie

The song which is Hip-pop genre produced by Altranova was released on June 18 this year.

It traverses action and inactions of Africans, African Americans and their leaderships which has contributed to the systematic racism black people face today.

Obviously, the intention of fans to compare the two rap stars is one Sarkodie didn’t enjoy and as such, he has cautioned his fans and other rap music lovers to put a stop to it.

Also read:First video of Sarkodie’s newborn son surfaces on social media

According to a recent tweet sighted on his timeline, the rap king told his fans to pay heed to the lyrics of the song because it carries a very heavy message.

“I understand Rap fans feeling the need to rate bars and lyrics on this but no God this ain’t about all of that…we in serious times and the message is very important…” Sarkodie tweeted.