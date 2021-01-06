- Advertisement -

Rapper Kwaw Kese has launched an attack on his colleague and CEO of Sarkcess Music Sarkodie.

Kwaw Kese and Sarkodie have been best of friends for a long time but until recently there seems be a tension between the two rappers.

Though none of them have come out to state why they are actually not tight as previous, Kwaw Kese has let the cat out of the bag giving details on why he is mad with Sarkodie.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, Kwaw Kese explained that he has shown massive love and support to Sarkodie but he in return is failing to show love twoards him.

According to him, he has sending Sarkodie countless messages to which he doesn’t respond and sometime respond to them when its too late.

When told maybe Sarkodie might be busy hence the delay, Kwaw Kese insisted that if he is busy he can at least text him back to tell him he is busy like everyone would do and not keep him waiting for a response which never comes.

Sarkodie and Kwaw Kese have served Ghanaians with some hit songs including the fans favourite Yabuku.

Some music lovers are asking when the two rappers are going to give them something new.