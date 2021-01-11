type here...
Sarkodie almost involved in a road accident

By Qwame Benedict
Sarkodie almost involved in a road accident
Sarkodie
Tema based rapper Sarkodie almost got involved in an accident while having a live interaction with his fans.

According to a source, the incident actually occurred when the sensational rapper went all the way to serve as a Judge at GhOne TV’s “Next TV Star” reality show at the Alisa Hotel.

In a video sighted online, the rapper was telling his followers how he was the first rapper to get an online fan base in the country.

Sarkodie who was with someone else in the car wanted to check and give the accurate number of his first social media fan base.

It was at that point that the driver probably lost control of steer but he regained control in just a few seconds.

Sarkodie in the video was heard telling the driver to take his time and that was very close.

Watch the video below:

Always keep your eyes on the road and not get distracted when driving.

Source:Ghpage

