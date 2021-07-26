- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie put up a massive performance over the weekend at the Ghana Party in the Park UK.

The Sarkcess music Ceo mounted the stage and entertained patrons mostly Ghanaians with some of his hit songs from the Azonto era which got them dancing their heart out.

He continued by performing some of his old songs to the crowd before he was later joined on stage by King Promise to perform their song ‘Anadwo’.

The duo later performed Sarkodie’s ‘Can’t let you go’ which got the crowd singing along before the rapper made way for King Promise to continue with his performance.

Watch the video below:

Both artists raised the flag of Ghana high during the event.