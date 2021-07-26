type here...
GhPageEntertainmentSarkodie and King Promise shakes Ghana Party in the Park UK
Entertainment

Sarkodie and King Promise shakes Ghana Party in the Park UK

By Qwame Benedict
Sarkodie and King Promise shakes Ghana Party in the Park UK
Sarkodie and King Promise
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie put up a massive performance over the weekend at the Ghana Party in the Park UK.

The Sarkcess music Ceo mounted the stage and entertained patrons mostly Ghanaians with some of his hit songs from the Azonto era which got them dancing their heart out.

He continued by performing some of his old songs to the crowd before he was later joined on stage by King Promise to perform their song ‘Anadwo’.

The duo later performed Sarkodie’s ‘Can’t let you go’ which got the crowd singing along before the rapper made way for King Promise to continue with his performance.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Both artists raised the flag of Ghana high during the event.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, July 26, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
65 %
5.8mph
75 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
79 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News