Sarkodie and Kuami Eugene performs ‘Happy Day’ song together for the first time

After playing with the minds of people following the release of the controversial ‘Happy Day’ song, Kuami Eugene performed for the first time with King Sark yesterday at his Hero Concert.

Since the song’s release a few days ago, it has been tagged as an endorsement song for Nana Addo and the NPP in their bid for another term in office.

Some lyrics of the trending song suggest that Sarkodie has endorsed Nana Addo for four more years, claiming he has shot down hours after the assertions went viral.

In the song, Sarkodie commended the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to solve the ‘dumsor’ and implement the Free SHS policy, which has been of great help to the citizens, hence Nana Toaso, he said.

Upon several commentaries that popped up in the wake of this brouhaha, Kuami Eugene, however, in a quick response to the claims, said that he was unaware of the line in the song that endorsed Nana Addo.

Well, after several tirades about the song Kuami Eugene has finally performed with Sarkodie. It was surprising how the two performed as if there has never been a controversy amid the song’s release.

Fans that were gathered at the event responded positively as they sang along. The Hero Concert was held yesterday at +233 Grill and Bar in Accra.