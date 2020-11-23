In a fresh interview on Joy FM, the Bhim Nation President, Livingstone Etse Satekla, professionally known as Stonebwoy has revealed that he’s not in good terms with Sarkodie as it stands now.

His comments come at the background of the incident that happened between himself and Sarkodie’s manager Angel Town at the Black Love Virtual-Concert where he physically assaulted him over a parking space somewhere in August 2020.

By repots, 1GAD assaulted Angel Town by punching him in the eye, an action that led to his exclusion from performing the so-far biggest musical event in Ghana.

Amid the heat of events, Stonebwoy later came out to render an apology to the Sark Nation team for his misbehaviour and also to Angel Town for any pain he may have caused.

Still bitter about how he was treated by Sarkodie, according to him they are not on good terms, the reason that; he’s disappointed in him [Sarkodie] for reporting him to the police shortly after the fracas with Angel Town.

Stonebwoy who sounded very hurt said he doesn’t have time to be talking about what happened and added that he’ll leave things as it is.

“…it was really what happened but you don’t want to drive your friend to the police station and tell them to strike and lock your man-dem. I wouldn’t do that to you.

I have a family as you do. They know Sark but won’t say it. I might lose a few things saying the truth but 2020 has thought us to be truthful.”

“I have a clean heart towards my brother Sarkodie, I had love for this brother sometime.

It was love that made me come there; everyone saw that it was he who unfollowed me first and tried to delete the artwork that showed that I was going to come to the show,” Stonebwoy said on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z.

