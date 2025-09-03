Sarkodie Announces Rapperholic 2025: The Homecoming Edition Set For Baba Yara Stadium

The King of African rap, Sarkodie, has officially announced the 2025 edition of his annual Rapperholic concert, themed “The Homecoming.”

This year’s event is scheduled for September 27, 2025, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, marking a historic return of the iconic show to the Ashanti Region.

The announcement, captured in a striking flyer that features Sarkodie draped in regal Kente cloth and Otumfuo’s monumental statue signifies more than just another concert but rather a cultural celebration and a symbolic homecoming for Ghana’s rap legend.

Ticketing and Access

Fans can secure their tickets by visiting www.rapperholic.com

or by dialing ** 714666# ** across all networks, making it easy for thousands of SarkNatives and music lovers to be part of the experience.

Media Partners

The Homecoming edition has attracted a strong line-up of media partners including Neat FM, Hello FM, Orange 107.9, Y FM 102.5, Asaase 98.5 Kumasi, GhPage, Seancity Media, Plus 1 TV, NYDJ Live, and Guy K Kweku, among others.

This extensive media backing ensures nationwide coverage and anticipation for the mega event.

A Legacy of Rapperholic Concerts

Since its inception in 2012, Rapperholic has grown into Ghana’s biggest annual music festival by consistently selling out venues such as the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) and the Grand Arena.

The show has earned a reputation for surprise guest appearances from both local and international stars, unforgettable live band performances, and electrifying collaborations.

Highlights from past editions include:

2013–2016: Establishing itself as the must-attend Christmas concert in Ghana.

2019: Sarkodie thrilled fans with groundbreaking stage design and live collaborations with Stonebwoy, Efya, and Nigerian stars.

2021: Post-pandemic, the concert made a grand comeback, cementing its status as the most anticipated show on the Ghanaian entertainment calendar.

2023 & 2024: Rapperholic embraced more international features, with surprise appearances from African giants like Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage.

The 2025 “Homecoming” Twist

Unlike previous editions largely staged in Accra, the 2025 Rapperholic Concert breaks new ground by moving to Kumasi, popularly known as the cultural heartbeat of Ghana.

By choosing the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Sarkodie is not only returning to his Ashanti roots but also offering fans in Kumasi and nearby regions a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the extravaganza firsthand.

With the symbolic theme “Homecoming,” expectations are high that this edition will feature traditional elements, cultural displays, and surprise guest appearances that blend Ghana’s rich heritage with global hip-hop culture.

Anticipation Builds

Fans across social media have already begun making ‘noise’ about the event, with many describing it as potentially the “biggest Rapperholic ever.”

Given Sarkodie’s track record of unforgettable performances and his dedication to raising the bar each year, the 2025 Homecoming Edition promises to be a spectacle of music, culture, and unity.