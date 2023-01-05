type here...
Sarkodie begins 2023 with cigar smoking as he snubs mother’s advice to quit

By Kweku Derrick
Sarkodie mother cigar smoking
Rapper Sarkodie has ushered his fans into the new year, but disappointingly not with a goodwill message as one would expect.

Rather, the award-winning musician has posted fresh photos of him puffing a cigar to reiterate his newfound trademark.

It’s worth noting that in 2022, Sarkodie began showcasing his love for cigars as he brandished rolls of tobacco in his photos and music videos.

During an interview on Hitz FM disclosed that his mother had expressed strong discontent over his penchant for cigars and advised him against it.

Sarkodie smoking
Sarkodie smoking

In his defense, Sarkodie said he views cigars as a status of class but admitted smoking could be detrimental and would do something about it to stop it going into the future.

It appears Sarkodie is back to the old ways he promised to repent from, as he has released a series of photos of him heavily smoking his lungs out.

In the post shared on his Instagram page, Sarkodie described the photos as “Aesthetics”.

Sarkodie-new-year-photo-with-cigar-5
Sarkodie-new-year-photo-with-cigar

The photos have stoked a conversation online among netizens who have expressed diverse opinions on Sarkodier’s subtle cigar-smoking trademark.

    Source:GHPage

